Buhari Congratulates Jakande at 90

Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari last night in Abuja sent warm felicitations to former Governor of Lagos State, Alhaji Lateef Kayode Jakande, who attains the age of 90 today.

Buhari, according to his spokesman, Mr. Femi Adesina, congratulated Jakande for his courage in pursuing a vibrant career in journalism and leaving a lasting legacy in politics and governance.

Adesina said Buhari joined family, friends, professional and political associates of Jakande in celebrating the milestone attained by the former Lagos governor and ex-Minister of Works, whose sacrifice and large-heartedness, he said, saw the implementation of many developmental projects in Lagos like free education and low cost housing, with many beneficiaries.

He also said the president extolled Jakande for his liberal and progressive policies in education and health, which he said culminated in the establishment of Lagos State University and General Hospitals in Gbagada and Ikorodu.

Adesina also said Jakande established health centres that catered for the poor and underprivileged, noting that his leadership style was truly people focused and divinely inspired to bring succour to many.

He added: “As he turns a nonagenarian, President Buhari salutes the former governor’s patriotism, foresight, wisdom and counsels, believing that he etched his name in gold for posterity by making the most out of every opportunity, and should be studied and emulated by upcoming leaders.

“The president prays that the almighty God will grant Alhaji Jakande good health and strength to keep inspiring young leaders and serving humanity.”