Army: 81 Division Gets New GOC

Chiemelie Ezeobi

Major General Olu Irefin yesterday formally took over as the new General Officer Commanding (GOC) 81 Division of the Nigerian Army.

At the ceremony held at the division’s headquarters in Victoria Island, Lagos, Irefin’s predecessor, Major General Musa Yusuf, handed over the division’s flag to the new GOC after signing the handing and taking over notes.

The highlight of the occasion was the march past, which preceded the inspection of the quarter guard where the old flag of the outgoing GOC was lowered and his successor’s new one was hoisted.

In his remarks, the outgone GOC thanked President Muhammadu Buhari and the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.Gen. Tukur Buratai, for the opportunity given to him to serve in the division.

He said, “In my new capacity as the Chief of Administration at the Nigerian Army headquarters, I will not let the authority down.

“Please give the incoming the same support you have given me. It was good working with the commanders, staff and officers of the division.”

Earlier, the new GOC said he would do everything in his powers to improve on what his predecessor did.

“I will live up to the expectations required of me and I will continue with the good work my predecessor has done.

“I look forward to working with every one and I wish to enjoy the same cooperation you accorded my predecessor,” he said.

Until his posting to 81 Division, Irefin was at the Defence Headquarters.