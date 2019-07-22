Stop Fomenting Crisis in APC, Oyegun Tells Oshiomhole

Don’t address me through your aide, party chairman fires back

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja



The immediate past National chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, has advised his successor, Adams Oshiomhole, to stop dissipating energy in fomenting more crisis in the party, but rather concentrate in ensuring that the federal government policies conform with the party’s manifesto and campaign promises to the good people of Nigeria.

Oyegun, in a statement issued yesterday by his Public Affairs Adviser, Chief Ray Morphy, slammed Oshiomhole over the ‘’ignoble role’’ he is playing in fuelling the crisis in Edo State.

But in a swift response, Oshiomhole challenged Oyegun to address him openly and not through his media aide.

Reacting to the recent outburst and indictment by Governor Godwin Obaseki and the House of Representatives ad-hoc Committee, Oyegun said he was yet to come to terms on why Oshiomhole has easily forgotten that he never interfered in Edo State affairs as the national chairman of the ruling party, while he held forte as the then governor.

The party chieftain wondered why Oshiomhole has failed to realise that Obaseki should be supported as the only APC governor in the South-south geopolitical zone rather than vilifying and destabilising his administration.

Oyegun stated: “The recent outburst by Governor Obaseki and the report by the House of Representatives ad-hoc committee, indicting the current National Chairman of the APC, have confirmed my earlier claim that Oshiomhole is not only the architect but also responsible for fuelling the crisis in Edo State.

“In the face of these confirmations, I want to urge Oshiomhole to stop disgracing the ruling party and the good people of Edo State. I wonder how he could easily forget that I never interfered or bothered about how he ran the government as the then governor of Edo State all the while I occupied the position of the party’s national chairman.”

Oyegun urged the progressive governors not to stand aside and watch their fellow governor being hampered by a party chairman whose actions may lead to political misfortune of the party.

He wondered why a man who claimed to have buried godfatherism in Edo State politics could play God and become an agent of disruption in the

smooth running of the state government.

“I am yet to come to terms why it has become difficult for Oshiomhole to realise that Governor Obaseki is the only APC governor in the entire South-south and should be allowed to concentrate in giving the people of Edo the dividend of democracy.

“It is shocking that a man who boastfully claimed to have buried godfatherism in the Edo State politics could become enmeshed in playing God to his successor.

‘’Oshiomhole is not only guilty of godfatherism but also guilty of anti-party activities considering the ignorable role he has been playing and his shameful involvement in the whole Edo crisis,’’ Oyegun added.

The former governor of Edo State further advised that rather than dissipating energy in fomenting more crises, Oshiomhole should rather concentrate in ensuring that the federal government policies conform with the party’s manifesto and campaign promises to the good people of this country.

“I appeal to him once more to stop disgracing the governing party APC and Edo State. He should give the governor a breeding space to concentrate in doing the job of serving the people of Edo state.

However, the national chairman of the ruling party, while reacting through his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Simon Ebegbulem, said Oyegun should address him openly. According to him, “I have no comment. Chief Oyegun is a respected leader of the party and an elder statesman. Comrade Oshiomhole has so much respect for him. If he really wants to address Oshiomhole he should can come out openly to address the man who succeeded him in office and not one Murphy.”