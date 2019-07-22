South West Governors, Yoruba Leaders Oppose Nomadic Pastoralism

James Sowole in Akure

Governors of the six states of the South West geo political zone and leaders of thoughts in the zone Monday reiterated their stand against nomadism in the region and

called on the Federal Government to introduce ranches for the purpose

of cattle rearing.

The Chairman of the South West Governors Forum and Governor of Ondo State, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu, who spoke on behalf of other governors during a condolence visit to the leader of Pan Yoruba socio political group, Afenifere, Chief Reuben Fasoranti, in Akure, the Ondo State capital, said the six governors of Oyo, Osun, Ekiti, Ondo, Lagos and Ogun states were tired of the evils being perpetrated by nomadic herdsmen.

Although the Osun State Governor, Mr Gboyega Oyetola, was absent,

Akeredolu said he had earlier spoken with him on the position of the other governors and he had his mandate to speak.

The governors were in Akure for the burial of Mrs Funke Olakunrin, a daughter of Fasoranti.

He declared that an end would come to insecurity in the region, going by the efforts they are making.

Akeredolu specifically said that the governors had resolved to take

drstic measures to end killings and kidnapping in the South West,

adding that the forests in the region are used as hiding place by the

bandits.

But, he said the forests will not be destroyed becasue they are pride

of the region and hinted that the governments of the states will

further encourage aforestation.

However, he said he had directed the Police commissioner in Ondo State to direct his men to embark on 24 hours patrol, rather than mounting check points, adding that other governors in the region have done similar thing.

A leader of Afenifere, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, while speaking, condemned the

activities of the Fulani herdsmen and urged the governors to

collectively fight the menace of insecurity ravaging the region.

Also speaking, former Minister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani Kayode,

said the position of the governors if fully implemented would help in

the fight against insecurity, adding that “I pray the governors have

the courage to present their position to President Muhammadu Buhari.”

He said “If it is true that there are Fulani vigilantes operating in

the South West and mounting roadblocks, then it is a recipe for

disaster and a precursor to war.”

“Our people will not take it. If they are really there they should get

out of the South West and go and do their vigilante in the North. We

have not been annexed by the Fulani, we are not an occupied territory and neither are we

slaves,” he said.