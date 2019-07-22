Resist Breakdown of Law, Order by Shiites, Buhari Tells IG

By Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari Monday in Abuja reacted to the violent protracted protests by members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) in the nation’s capital, asking the Inspector-General of Police (IG), Mohammed Adamu, to resist attempts by the group to create anarchy in the city.

Fielding questions from newsmen after a meeting with the president in the State House, Adamu said he was in the State House to brief him on activities of the group particularly the frequency of its protests.

According to him, the president, in his response, instructed him to ensure that all citizens are protected and no group should be allowed to foist lawlessness on the country.

The IG further said he told the president that activities of the group have been put under control.

“We came this morning to brief Mr. President on the security situation in the country, especially the activities of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), just to give him an update on what is happening in the country vis-a-vis their activities.

“Specifically, we briefed him on the incessant acts coming out of this group of people, protesting here and there. We briefed him on the fact that we have been able to curtail their excesses and to let him understand that everything is under control.

“The president asked us to make sure we provide security for every citizen of this country and not to leave any space that some groups of people will create a breakdown of law and order. So, the charge by Mr. president is that we must provide security for every Nigerian,” Adamu said.