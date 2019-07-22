Polo Limited Introduces Omega Wristwatch into Nigeria 

Nigeria’s foremost luxury goods company, Polo Luxury Group, has introduced the OMEGA wristwatch brand into the Nigeria market.

The luxury brand which is famed for its expertise within the Nigeria luxury market for delivering high quality products, according to a statement, was selected as the official distributor and retailer of the Omega wristwatch brand in Nigeria.

The Omega wristwatch brand which was founded in 1848 is synonymous with excellence, innovation and precision. The company has been defined by its pioneering spirit, demonstrated by revolutionary watchmaking as well as conquests of the oceans and space.

The Omega wristwatch is famous for its speedmaster brand which has been a part of every piloted NASA mission since 1965, including all six moon landings.

The Managing Director, Polo Luxury Group, John Obayuwana, expressed delight over the partnership with omega wristwatch.

He noted that the partnership further reiterated the group’s consistent leadership and expertise in understanding the Nigeria luxury consumers and market at large.

He stated that, “the partnership with the Omega brand is one anchored on beauty, integrity, attention to detail and impeccable customer service in delivering unique and pioneering pieces in elevating the luxury experience for luxury shoppers in Africa who constantly yearn for innovative and antique pieces which sets them apart from the pack in showcasing their fashion styles.”

Obayuwana, further stated that, “the Omega wristwatch brand has four iconic collections which has a strong tradition and evolution of excellence and they include; the Speedmaster, Constellation, De Ville and most especially the Seamaster which has since 1995 become inseparable with the spy in James Bond.

“These qualities by the brand, has endeared global appeal to consumers who are fascinated by the unique mystique and excitement the Omega brand offers.”

Also, the Executive Director, Polo Luxury Group, Jennifer Obayuwana, stated that, “Globally the Omega wristwatch brand has remained within the top five selling brands in the past five years, which showcases its leadership and appeal to luxury consumers with a flair for distinct antique pieces.

“It is also more actively involved in sports timekeeping compared to other brands, and has been the official timekeeper at 28 Olympic games.”

She also stated that, “In raising industry standards and pushing the boundaries of watchmaking quality, the Omega wristwatch brand also has a 5 years’ warranty for every purchase from official partners and distributors. This after sales service by the brand follows significant progress by the company over the years which includes the revolutionary arrival of Master chronometer certification, which has established a new industry benchmark for precision, performance and magnetic resistance.”