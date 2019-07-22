Obaseki not within your reach, Ogbeide-Oyo family tells people threatening gov’s life

…assures Edo people of better days under Obaseki

The Ogbeide-Oyo family in Edo State, which gave birth to the Obaseki family, has dared those issuing threats on the life of their son and Governor of Edo State, Mr Godwin Obaseki, declaring that the governor is not within their reach.

In a communique issued on Monday in Benin City and signed by the chairman, Ogbeide-Oyo Voice Worldwide, Sir (Barr.) Peter Owen Amadasun, and the secretary, Mr Oyuki Obaseki (Jnr.), the family said: “Those people that see themselves as destroyers of life, let it be known to you that our son is not within your reach.”

The family said: “Sadly, our attention has been drawn to the purported threat to the life of our son by some persons who are hellbent on reversing the gains made under his able watch. We condemn this threat in its entirety.

“Therefore, we use this medium to inform well-meaning Nigerians and call on the apropos security agencies to probe this threat and put it under rigorous investigative scrutiny with those involved questioned and if found culpable should be made to face criminal prosecutions no matter how highly placed.

The family explained that their “clarion call is premised on the fact never a day passes without the usual solemn report of one form of criminality perpetrated on innocent Nigerians across the length and breadth of our beloved country. We must not wait until they execute their evil plot before the needful is done.”

The advised: “If anyone has any issues against him, we enjoin them to bring cogent and verifiable evidence to indict him rather than resorting to crude methods culminating in this odiousness.

“A man who has sacrificed his all for the development of our dear state should not be messed up on the altar of re-election and unnecessary show of force.”

They noted that: “The antecedent of the Ogbeide-Oyo Family in the history of Benin Kingdom is one to be relished and be proud of. In over a century we have contributed to the development of the state in particular and the country in general.

“This family has produced notable and distinguished men and women continuously from one generation to the other.

“Very recently, Godwin Nogheghase Obaseki came into political prominence when he became the Governor of the state. Notice the word Political. This is because Godwin Nogheghase Obaseki has always been a consummate professional for over 30 years.

“This prominence is what has endeared him to so many politicians who needed economic direction and financial credibility for their State.

“When our son decided to run for Governorship one thing was very clear to us, that he will bring his financial sagacity and professionalism wrapped in administrative competence to play. Above all, we knew the people of Edo were in for the best time they have ever had with any democratic or military government.

“The successes recorded by our son and brother, His Excellency Godwin Obaseki has made Edo people not only call him the Wake and See Governor but it has made the Edo man know that governance is what you do and not so much of what you say. The joy our son and brother, His Excellency has brought to the family is indescribable.”

According to the Ogbeide-Oyo family, “Sadly, not everybody is happy with the progress in the state as seen by the threat to life made on our dear son. Those people that see themselves destroyers of life, let it be known to you that our son is not within your reach.

“We have sent out words so all the groups in the family this land will not work for you. Edo Land is against you. The Ancestors are against you. The women curse you, the men pronounce you cursed.

“Indeed, the children curse you. We are not troubled by your antics, we however appeal to you not to be a clog in the wheel of progress. What Edo people have seen is just the beginning; the best is yet to come.”