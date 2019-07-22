Nobody is Safe in Nigeria, Bishop Says, as Fasoranti’s Daughter is Laid to Rest

By James Sowole in Akure

The Bishop of Akure Diocese of Anglican Communion, Rev. Simeon Borokini, Monday lamented the spate of insecurity in the country, saying nobody is safe in Nigeria.

The bishop stated this while delivering a sermon during the burial service for the late Mrs Funke Olakunrin, the daughter of Pa Reuben Fasoranti,

the leader of the pan Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere.

The service, which attracted dignitaries including serving and some former governors from the South-west, took place at St Davids Anglican Cathedral, Ijomu, Akure, Ondo State.

Olakunrin, the third daughter of the nonagenarian Afenifere leader, was killed by gunmen suspected to be Fulani herdsmen along the Ore-Shagamu expressway in Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State, some days ago.

Borokini said there was a need for the governments at all levels to be more proactive on the protection of lives and properties of the citizens.

He said: “Do we have credible leaders in Nigeria? It is very unfortunate millions of people in the land are wounded and needed the healing. It is when the governments do the needful that we can be healed.

“The risk in Nigeria is too much. The government should increase security services to the people so that lives being lost can be saved.

“When you are in your house, you take a risk and you take a bigger risk when you take a step outside your house.

“Nobody is happy and nobody is safe in this country, our leaders should do something on the issue of insecurity.”

The bishop described the death of Mrs Olakunri as a loss to the Akure community, Ondo State and Nigeria in general.

“It is only God that can comfort the family of the deceased. It is only God that can wipe away their tears,” Borokini admonished.

Speaking with journalists after the service, a former Minister of Aviation, Mr. Femi Fani-Kayode, said the federal government should do more on security of lives and properties of Nigerians.

“We have been consistently calling on this government, the Buhari government, to do more on security. I will not shy away from saying that. By God’s grace, the perpetrators will be identified, no hiding, no pretending and by God’s grace, they will be brought to justice,” Fani-Kayode said.

The remains of the deceased was thereafter interred at the church cemetery.

Some of the dignitaries at the funeral service included the Governors of Ondo, Ogun, Lagos, Ekiti and Oyo States, Rotimi Akeredolu, Dapo Abiodun, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Kayode Fayemi and Seyi Makinde, respectively.

Also former governors of Ondo and Ekiti States, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko and Mr Segun Oni and many other notable Nigerians attended the funeral service.