Group Tasks Katsina Election Tribunal on Fairplay, Justice

Sunday Okobi



A non-governmental orga-nisation, Democracy and Transparency Network (DTN), yesterday cautioned against any plot to undermine justice in the hearing of the petition challenging the election of Katsina State Governor, Aminu Bello Masari.

In a statement made available to journalists in Lagos, DTN cautioned any subtle moves to influence the tribunal, and urged relevant stakeholders to be vigilant.

DTN claimed it has credible reports at its disposal that some interested parties are plotting to subvert justice and influence the tribunal.

According to the statement which was signed by the group leader, Abubakar Saidu, the body warned parties in the matter to resist the urge of being desperate, noting that “one of the legacies we can leave behind is for us to ensure justice prevails in all matters especially an issue as crucial as the election petition tribunal.” The group insisted that it was driven by the desire to ensure transparency and justice.

“We are worried because something like this shouldn’t be coming from the state of the president who is known all over the world for his integrity.

“It is necessary for the relevant stakeholders to prevail on those bent on sabotaging the wheel of justice because Katsina, like every other state, deserves nothing short of justice.” DTN also expressed worry in the statement over what it termed as blatant mismanagement of Katsina State resources, alleging that monies that should have been used to tame current challenges bedevilling the state are being mismanaged.

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 governorship election in Katsina State, Senator Yakubu Lado, has filed a petition at the tribunal challenging INEC’s declaration of Governor Masari as the winner.