FG Gives GEIL Nod to Develop Otakikpo Phase 2 Marginal Field 

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

The federal government has granted approval for the full Field Development Plan (FDP) and Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) to Green Energy International Limited (GEIL), the operator of the Otakikpo marginal field in Oil Mining Lease OML 11, to enable the company implement the phase 2 development of the field.

The approval by the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), the regulator of the oil and gas industry, is coming on the heels of its memorandum of understanding (MoU) for a finance package of over $350 million from international financiers .

According to the Director, Corporate Affairs, GEIL, Olusegun Ilori, the approved FDP project, consists of drilling of additional seven wells, expanding crude processing infrastructure, construction of a 1.3 million barrels onshore terminal and the construction of a 17 kilometre export pipeline connecting the terminal to an offshore loading system.

Ilori, in a statement on Sunday said that the company plans to significantly increase production from 6000 barrels per day (bpd) to 20,000 bpd.

“The EIA approval also gave the company the nod for its environmentally compliant plans to develop the field with due regard to international best practices in the protection of the environment and the ecosystem,” he said.

The company Chairman, Prof. Anthony Adegbulugbe commended the DPR for the approval noting that the move complements the efforts of the operator in attracting the necessary financing to unlock potentials of the field and boosts investors confidence in the project.

He said: “This marks a major step forward for us and our partners, to fully develop Otakikpo field, we are happy to see our assets moving forward into full development stage and generate significant cashflow.

“We are aiming to be the benchmark for developing and maximising hydrocarbons in the country in a most environmentally compliant manner

“The field development plan envisage zero gas flares through the implementation of gas to power and LPG production among others under the small scale gas utilization programme (SSGUP) pioneered by the company.”

He revealed thar Green Energy International Limited (GEIL) recently announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with a consortium of international firms valued at $350million for the second phase development of Otakikpo. The consortium include London based International Bank, prominent crude oil off-taker and EPIC contractor.