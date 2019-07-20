Renault to Begin Production of Duster, Logan in October at Coscharis-Renault SKD Plant in Lekki

Renault Logan and Duster will be produced at the Coscharis Group and Groupe Renault SKD Plant in Lekki, Lagos, starting in October.

The Chairman Groupe Renault, Fabrice Cambolive stated this at the official announcement of the plant, at its site, during the week.

Cambolive noted that the Nigerian authorities have put in place specific regulations to encourage localisation and local production of vehicles, saying “This is the starting point of our decision of cooperation with Coscharis.

“This partnership aims to establish a strong position for the Renault brand and its products with a range of cars produced locally with Logan and Duster, and cars imported from Brazil with Kwid and Oroch.

“Renault Logan, went famous years ago expending its sales in Europe, Russia, and Brazil, offering our customers a unique combination of comfort, space and cost of maintenance.

“Renault Duster is our SUV blockbuster. We are selling more than 300 000 Duster per year. Our clients all over the world recognise its excellent off-road capacities, its connectivity and re-sale value.”

According to him, this whole range of attractive, robust and affordable cars would be distributed by Coscharis through a dedicated network in new showrooms which would be inaugurated soon.

He said, “As you can see, Groupe Renault is serious about Africa, serious about Nigeria, serious about its partnership with Coscharis.”

Thanking guests for finding time to witness what he described as a strong partnership between Groupe Renault and Coscharis, he said Renault was number one in Africa. “In 2018, we reached a market share of 18% and I am proud to announce that in the first half of 2019 we have increased our share to 19,3%,” he said. “This leadership is based on three levers: First of all, the products. Renault will offer the Nigerian clients a unique, original range that is perfectly adapted to the conditions of use of the country. Renault has an offer that meets the expectations of the new African middle class in terms of attractivity, durability and equipment such as connectivity. Secondly, our industrial basis. Renault has a strong presence in North- Africa where we produce more than 500 000 vehicles in 3 plants and where we have an export capacity to the whole continent. “Thirdly, the commercial strength through importers who manage a strong sales network responding to the highest global standards of Groupe Renault in terms of customer satisfaction. Not only do we want to confirm this leadership, we also intend to increase this position by expanding our presence in sub-Saharan Africa.”

He said, “With a population of over 200 million, Nigeria is a strategic African country where Groupe Renault will extend its footprint. The Coscharis Group is a recognized player in car assembly and distribution. Thanks to their expertise and our products adapted to the local needs, we will be able to answer immediately to the customers’ demand in Nigeria.”

Welcoming guests to the official announcement of the partnership between Coscharis Group and French automobile giant, Groupe Renault, the President of Coscharis Group, Dr. Cosmas Maduka said thepartnership was “to showcase another initiative from our great organization through one of our subsidiaries, Coscharis Motors Plc, to create value as a key player in the automobile industry in Nigeria; we are indeed glad to celebrate the confidence the renowned brand, Renault reposed in us to represent them in Nigeria. This milestone marks another step in the evolution of the company towards remaining timeless in its relevance.

“A few years ago, we showed courage by our action when we invested huge sums of money in setting up a world class ultra – modern assembly plant in the country to demonstrate the confidence reposed in the future of the country and our faith in the possibilities inherent in the automotive policy of the federal government of Nigeria. That bold step, among other landmark achievements in the Nigerian Automotive industry, has endeared us to many forward looking global organisations and this partnership with Groupe Renault is just one of the manifestations of this.

“It is our cardinal objective at Coscharis to always strive to delight our esteemed customers and prospects by providing them with goods and services that deliver value for their money. This partnership is a further demonstration of that objective, especially towards providing them a bouquet of more options that continually delivers value for money. We are committed to broadening our dealership scope when such opportunity as this happens, since it is a strategic opportunity to deliver capable, refined and cost-effective vehicle models to our numerous loyal customers and prospects alike.

“With the official announcement of this partnership, we shall be offering four variants of the Renault brand into the Nigerian market in the first instance. Two of the variants, Logan and Duster, will be assembled locally here in this plant in SKD (Semi – Knocked Down). As time goes on, both the Renault Kwid and Renault Oroch will be added to the Renault line.

However, we will not rest on our oars as we are sure to wax stronger into the future with the introduction of other great Renault variants into the assembly line. It is in an effort to achieve this that we have committed huge financial, technical and human resources to this partnership. Therefore the fact that we have ventured into it headlong underpins the level of confidence and hope we have for the future of the Nigerian automotive industry. This is to underscore the human capital opportunities that stand to be delivered in terms of employment and by extension the multiplier effect on the economic development of our dear country, Nigeria.

“Having demonstrated this level of faith in the future of our dear nation, by the huge investment we have made and will continue to make, we solemnly demand for governmental support in terms of enabling environment vis-à-vis basic infrastructures that are required to keep the manufacturing process on and more importantly the purchase patronage of the finished products from the Plant.”