Niyi Adesanya, Bovi Ugbomah, Inspire Leaders at Bootcamp

Secretary to Adamawa State Government, Dr. Umar Bindir, Leadership expert, Niyi Adesanya joined other speakers at a boot camp in Lagos to task Nigerians on development of leadership skill as critical to transform organisations and the society.

Bindir made the charge at Niyi Adesanya Leadership Bootcamp (NALB) for business and management executives in Lagos in his special presentation tagged Application of Knowledge for Good Leadership and Innovation.

The former Director General National Office for Technology Acquisition and Promotion (NOTAP) submitted, “to achieve sustainable development, the role of entrepreneurship and innovation can never be overemphasised. Leaders must realise that organisational transformation cannot be achieved without a personal responsibility to be first transformational in all our endeavours.”

Drawing recommendations from the Leadership Quadrant, Adesanya, host of NALB, identified and explained the different leadership styles that exist, scenarios where each could be best applied and how to master the leadership quadrant. Going further in highlighting key factors that would aid leadership growth, communication, and development of power need were identified as a key contributor in achieving this goal.

To underscore the essence of the training, Adesanya said, “The impact of this year’s Leadership Bootcamp can’t be overemphasised.

Building a platform that grooms individuals in the society to lead both self and others by cultivating awareness and application of key personal assets towards effective leadership is a big win. Playing such a fundamental role in the lives and livelihoods of individuals in the society is such a great honour. With its second edition, NALB grew from being just a training ground for leaders to a home of transformational leadership, innovative ideas and inspiring solutions and successes.”

Some of resource persons included Akinwande Ademosu, MD/CEO, Credit Direct, Dr. Feb Idahosa, President, Benson Idahosa University, Praise Fowowe, Principal Consultant, Praise Fowowe International, Ms Pai Gamde, Chief Human Resource Officer, Nigerian Stock Exchange and Bovi Ugbomah, CEO, Kountry Kulture Networks.

Others include Foluso Gbadamosi, Business Process and Technology Director, Prime Atlantic Group, Adeleke Adebayo, Rt. Major, US Army, Nkechi Harry Ngonadi, CEO, NHN Couture and Lekan Adegunwa, Founder, The Reconciliation Ministries, UK.