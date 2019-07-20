Lush Hair Encourages Entreprises, Sponsors Competition

As part of its committment to entrepreneurship development, premium hair brand, Lush Hair, has joined force with Nigerian Association of Hairdressers and Cosmetologists (NASHCO), to enhance creativity in the beauty sector in a tough contest.

The competition, which had representation from 20 local governments in Lagos State, saw contestants display their hair braiding skills in their best to compete for the grand prize of N150,000.

The contestants comprised of 20 teams from 20 local governments in Lagos State where each team has a model, stylist and an assistant.

Contestants were all given one and half hours to bring their creativity to fore, during which they were judged based on tools handling, finishing and neatness, composure, seamless and innovative colour scheme, amongst others.

At the end of the competition, the model from Orile Agege Local Government Area, Olamide Osoba and her team, emerged overall winner and went away with the star prize of N150,000 while model Oyeloro Sidikat and her team from Kosofe Local Government Area came second and won N100,000.

The third prize of N50,000 went to model Roselyn Ogunyemi and her team from Eti-osa Local Government Area.

Speaking during the contest, Brand Manager, Lush Hair, Ms. Sukhm Pannu, reiterated the essence of the activity to improve the vocation and promote local culture.

Pannu represented by the Public Relations Manager, Tolaram Group, Mrs. Omotayo Azeez- Abiodun, said: “We are happy that all the association members found this engagement activity very worthwhile as we believe this will not only help to stimulate creative thinking amongst them, it will equally encourage everyone to realise that there are so much more beautiful hair styles both cultural and contemporary which can be achieved with the hair brand other than the regular braids strands alone.”

Also present at the programme, was founder of the Elegant Twins School of Cosmetology and Clinic and the founder of Nigerian Association of Hairdressers and Cosmetologists, (NASHCO), Dr. (Mrs.) Elizabeth Osinsanya, who lauded the partnership of Lush Hair, adding that such collaboration can only lift the sector and enhance performance.

“I must commend the hair brand for always rising to the occasion of supporting the association when required. I also appreciate its effort for bringing to Nigeria one of the best attachment brand. Lush Hair is a proudly Nigerian quality brand specially designed to meet the beauty needs of the African woman, the more reasons why it readily inclines towards supporting strategic women-oriented activities,” she said.