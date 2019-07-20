Eneh Launches Ultramodern Garment Facility

XIREA Apparel, will on July 23, 2019, open doors to various stakeholders to launch its state of the art manufacturing facility located at Trans-amadi Port-Harcourt. The Founder & CEO of XIREA Apparels, Mr. Obinna Frederick Eneh is all set to welcome the Special Guests of Honour, Engr. Simbi Wabote, the Executive Secretary, NCDMB and the Managing Director of Saipem Contracting Nigeria Limited, Mr. Walter Peviani amongst other executives in different industries.

XIREA factory launch event, will also open doors for contract manufacturing for its first client – Buphalo, signaling to the world that the apparel factory is ready for contract manufacturing for the entire spectrum of garments from fashion, Armed forces, sports to corporate work wear.

Saipem Contracting Nigeria Limited, through its contracting process headed by Federica Placidi provided a framework that ensured the development of the Buphalo – West Africa’s first safety brand certified to global standards thus ready for export. Buphalo provides cutting edge head-to-toe personal protective equipment (PPE) made from the finest materials in accordance with the strictest safety standards and exclusively crafted to ensure all-round protection. Innovation is at the core of the firm’s operations as it engages its customers to improve its existing products while developing new ones to suit their challenging and varied environments. Its range of products include safety work wear, hearing protection, hand protection, eye and face protection, respiratory and fall protection solutions. No matter what your requirements are, the company designs your safety to protect you in Style.

With Technology at the heart of its operations, XIREA Apparels currently employs over 400 Nigerians (95% female) with the vision of training and employing 50,000 by 2030. XIREA Apparel, has since 2017 trained over 300 women in apparel design and production.

The facility has an R&D team and expert management staff with more than 140 years combined experience in garment manufacturing, supply chain optimisation and sourcing from 3 continents.

The factory has a fully automated design and pattern making process with Real time monitoring of orders placed and technology solutions to help clients develop knowledge base around their order through data acquisition. With Strict Quality Control, the certified factory offers client’s savings from local production with tremendous stock holding capacity.

Xirea Apparel was created to serve independent apparel brands, large organisations , Armed force, oil and gas companies, uniforms and e-commerce retailers with their sourcing and garment production requirements.

At Xirea Apparels, the whole supply chain process from designing, creating tech packs, sourcing for fabrics and trims, creating samples, bulk apparel production, packaging, quality control assessments to arranging delivery of the products is undertaken seamlessly.

MISSION

Utilise the vast human resources available in Nigeria to develop the garment industry and help reduce unemployment. Additionally, through our design driven culture and the expertise of each individual employee, we are uniquely positioned to provide best-in-class services to a global customer base.

VISION

Our vision is to become the premier garment factory in Africa, building new factories across the country while training and employing more than 50,000 Nigerians by 2030.

Eneh is the CEO XIREA Apparel and Buphalo Active Gear is a serial entrepreneur with interests in energy services, infrastructure and hospitality.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in Electronic Engineering from the University of Nigeria, a master’s degree in Applied Computer Science from Illinois State University and an MBA from the MIT Sloan School of Management. Eneh is passionate about Africa; training and empowering people across the continent particularly Nigeria where he has a vision to employ at least 50,000 Nigerians by 2030.

Other dignitaries expected at the launch are Federica Placidi, Head Procurement Saipem Contracting Nigeria Limited, Mr. Francis Anyakwo is the founder and CEO of Prime Sources Limited, amongst others.