Cleric Offers Spiritual Dimensions to Tackling Security Challenge, Others

Omolabake Fasogbon

The Apostolic Leader and Founder of Revival Assembly Ministries International, Apostle Anselm Madubuko, has lent its voice to the spate of insecurity and other criminal acts confronting the country which he said could only be surmounted by spiritual intervention.

This is coming not long after some celebrities in the country challenged spiritual leaders, specifically, the General Overseer of Redeemed Christian Church, RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, for allegedly not being concerned about the state of the country.

The cleric worried that criminal acts blossom in this clime because many people had pushed God aside in pursuit of vanities of life.

According to him, a lot lacked the understanding that material resources comes with ease when one make God a priority, regretting that unfortunately, we were in an environment where many put the cart before the horse.

“Nigeria is in trouble, as a matter of fact, politicians don’t have a say, This is why we must all come back to God and pray for God’s mercy. It is then that the police, military and other law enforcement agents can go to rest because there would be no crime to fight,” he opined.

He said the ministry saw the need for a spiritually revived Nigeria, which he said was at the centre of the church’s forthcoming annual Azusa Conference coming up between 22nd and 28th of July.

The week-long event which will take place at the church premises is expected to reposition people to be impacted, first to bring the church to God and then the people, as explained by the prophet.

He said, “Azusa is an Indian word which means blessed miracle. The name is synonymous to revival.

This 17th edition is envisioned to birth spiritual revival across the land and nations of the world. The event will be graced by anointed men of God including the former Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, President, Pst. Ayo Oritsejafor as well as a number of renowned gospel artistes”.