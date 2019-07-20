American Firm Hoists Nigerian Flag to Honour Employee

American multinational company, Stericycle Inc., recently hoisted the Nigerian flag in honour of a hardworking new employee, Mrs Omolanke Shelle.

Thirty eight years old Shelle, an indigene of Ekiti, western Nigeria, works at the company’s facility in Aurora, Illinois, where the Green-White-Green was raised in April.

This came barely a month after Stericycle gave the mother of three full-time job on March 17, following the expiration of a temporary employment that lasted for about five months.

Her supervisor, Mr John Katchka, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that Shelle was honoured on account of her “attitude, work ethic, ability to learn and team spirit’’.

“Ms Shelle came to us via a temporary employment agency during our busy season’’, said in a written response to NAN’s enquiry.

“We were impressed by her attitude, work ethic, ability to learn and team spirit. When her (temporary) assignment ended, we offered her full-time employment, which she accepted,’’ he stated.

A short video of the flag raising ceremony has been circulating on social media, and has caught the attention of Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairperson of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission.

On July 9, Dabiri-Erewa retweeted the video posted by a broadcast journalist, AbdulRasheed Abubakar, with the comment: “Big congrats. #Proudly Nigerian’’.