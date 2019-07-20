2019 Hajj: 13,107 Intending Pilgrims in Madinah in 10 Days

The flight of pilgrims from Nigeria to Saudi Arabia for the 2019 Hajj entered its 11th day on Saturday with 13,107 already in Madinah for the yearly religious exercise.

A statement from the Command and Control Centre of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (HAHCON) disclosed that 27 flights had been carried out in the exercise so far.

The commission said the exercise continued on Saturday with Medview VM 1035 aircraft leaving Kaduna at 4.38 a.m to Jeddah with 428 pilgrims on board.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Madinah reported that Kano, Katsina and Lagos States whose pilgrims have completed their religious rites in Madinah have been transported to Makkah.

This is to enable such pilgrims commence another series of rites toward attaining hajj. (NAN)