Yoruba Youths Warn Shiites to Stay Clear of Oduduwa Region

Ezekiel Okpuzor

The Progressive Yoruba Youth Council, the umbrella body of South-west youths, has cautioned members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) also known as Shiites against protesting in Lagos State and the entire Yoruba region.

The youth group strongly warned members of IMN to desist from its plan to inflict harm on innocent citizens in an attempt to make the country ungovernable.

Addressing journalists in Lagos yesterday, the National Chairman of the group, Dayo Jacob, allegedly fingered some politicians as faces behind the activities of the sect.

The group also warned the IMN and their sponsors to desist from their “nefarious activities and explore peaceful means of airing their grievances if they are indeed genuine.”

The group, which said it is dedicated to sustaining the ideals of the Oduduwa empire, took a cursory look at the sudden resurgence of the violent tendencies of the IMN with a view to ascertaining the motives behind their actions and putting issues in proper perspective for the discerning members of the public.

It said: “The IMN in recent times have undertaken violent protest in Abuja and some other parts of Nigeria in an attempt to drive home a hidden agenda of making the country ungovernable thereby subjecting innocent citizens to untold hardship.

“The Progressive Yoruba Youth Council in line with its core mandate of bringing to the fore issues that affects the relative peace and tranquility in the Oduduwa kingdom and by extension Nigeria, undertook a systematic research on the issues being canvassed by the IMN that led to the death of law enforcement officers and the disruption of peace and tranquility in the country.

“We consequently deployed our resources and network across the country to look at the issues objectively by activating its array of network in Nigeria, and the findings were subjected to series of checks in an attempt to put forward a balanced discovery for the unsuspecting members of the public.

“The findings of the committee were mind-boggling, and an indication that indeed the activities of the IMN are sponsored by individuals and organisations with an ulterior motive on the continued existence of Nigeria as a country.”

The Yoruba group added: “The IMN and their sponsors should desist from their nefarious activities and explore peaceful means of airing their grievances if they are indeed genuine.

“The IMN should therefore desist from extending their nefarious activities to Lagos State and other Yoruba land as such moves would be resisted vehemently if our calls are not heeded.”