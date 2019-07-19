Tension Heightens in Ibadan over Alleged Eviction of Herdsmen

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

Residents of some communities in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, have sent “Save-Our-Soul” appeal to the State Governor, Mr. Seyi Makinde to beef up security in and around the borders of their communities to protect the people against the dreaded Bororo Fulanis who were evicted by neighbouring communities in Ogun State.

THISDAY learnt that the herders were ordered by the community leaders to vacate the land or face the wrath of the people following the killings of some farmers, especially one farmer and his children, by Bororo Fulani herders at Alabata, in Odeda Local Government Areaof Ogun State.

However, fears heightened on Wednesday night when leaders of the Alabata community passed information to all neighbouring communities, including Ibadan border communities, warning them against accommodating the evicted Bororo Fulanis, who were alleged to have killed their people.

It was gathered that the evicted Bororo Fulanis began their movement out of the host communities on Wednesday’s night with their cows.

Some communities who had been placed on security alert were said to have raised the alarm at midnight of Wednesday when they witnessed movement of cows around their communities at such an unholy hours.

There were burn fires, gun shots and vigilante patrol all through the night to check the movement of the Bororo Fulani herdsmen who were alleged to have masterminded the killing at Alabata.

The affected border communities include Bakatari, Ilupeju; Eleso; Ago-Tente and Aba- Oke in Ido Local Government of Oyo state.

One of the elders of the communities, Pa. Joshua Badejo, told journalists that the matter had been reported at Omi-Adio Police Division, Ibadan, and appealed to Governor Makinde to strengthen the existing security apparatus in the border communities

According to him: “We were informed by our people in Odeda that the Bororo Fulani herdsmen would be moving out of their area. Following the warning, we placed our people on alert as we don’t want such strangers to settle in our communities. We don’t want bloodshed here.

“Here in our communities, we have Fulani herders. We have been living together with them as one family. They bought lands and build their houses with their families. What we have told them now is that we don’t want them to accommodate any stranger that will bring trouble here. If they notice any stranger, they should inform us, that is why we have invited them to a meeting with leaders of our communities.

“We don’t want Bororo Fulani herders who will slaughter our people. And that is why we are calling on our governor to help us.”

He added that many of the residents could not sleep as they all kept vigil till day break in a move to ward off the evicted Bororo herders from Alabata in Odeda, Ogun state.