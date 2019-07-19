Star Congratulates Super Eagles on Bronze Finish at AFCON 2019

Nigerian Breweries through its premium brand, Star Lager has congratulated the Super Eagles for a great outing at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations where they finished as the third-best team among the 24 countries on parade.

The Super Eagles who agonisingly missed out on making the AFCON final after a late free-kick from former African Footballer of the Year Riyad Mahrez saw them losing 2-1 against Algeria, bounced back with a 1-0 win over Tunisia on Wednesday to claim a record eighth AFCON bronze medal.

Odion Jude Ighalo, top scorer in the qualifying series got the all-important goal for Nigeria again as he looks set to win the AFCON 2019 top scorer’s award with his five goals for the Super Eagles in Egypt.

While congratulating the Super Eagles and the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) for doing their best at the 2019 AFCON, the Portfolio Manager – National Premium Brands, Mrs. Sarah Agha projected that a bright future lies ahead of the Nigeria national team who will soon begin the process of qualifying for another AFCON and the 2022 World Cup.

“We are indeed proud of our stars. The Super Eagles did us proud despite not making it to the final. We all saw that they gave their best and Star Lager was solidly behind unfortunately, we missed out on the title narrowly. We congratulate the NFF, the team, and all Nigerians, we are confident that there is a bright future ahead of the Super Eagles,” she stated.

Since the beginning of the continental football showpiece in Egypt, Star Lager has been making the AFCON a worthwhile experience for its loyal customers and passionate football fans with its Shine On Naija Campaign.

In selected cities across the country, fans have been enjoying the continent’s biggest football showpiece in a carnival-like atmosphere.

Also, hundreds of fans have been rewarded with mouthwatering prizes from the Official Beer of the Super Eagles, Star Lager.

The 2019 AFCON final will be played on Friday at the Cairo International Stadium between Algeria and Senegal.