Omo-Agege: I’ll Appoint Aides from Six Geo-political Zones

By Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has promised to appoint aides from all the six geo-political zones of the country.

This, he said, is in furtherance of the ruling All Progressives Congress’ (APC) unity agenda and the determination to involve youth in governance.

Omo-Agege who disclosed this while addressing eminent citizens and members of the Youth Progressive Initiative in the North who organized a reception in his honour in Abuja, emphasized the capacity of Nigerian youth to consolidate the vision for a united and great nation.

His words: “There is no state in the North where I don’t have an aide, there is no state in the South-West where I don’t have an aide; this is because the office of the Deputy President of the Senate is a national one.”

Stressing the need for unity in Nigeria, Omo-Agege urged all Nigerian youth to shun all form of regional, religious and ethnic sentiments, as accommodating same may split the country along sectional lines.

“Youth of this country, this country belongs to you; if you want a country where you are seen as a northerner or southerner that is the country you will get but if you want a country where you are seen as a Nigerian, then that is exactly what you will get,” the Deputy Senate President further said.

Earlier in a goodwill message, Grand Patron of the African Business Roundtable, Alhaji Bamanga Tukur, emphasised the need for wealth creation by the President Buhari administration.

The elder statesman also called on members of the APC in the National Assembly to guard against any attempt by external forces to divide them.

He said: “The problem in Nigeria today is poverty, so we must create wealth; our country has joined 64 other countries in signing the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA), the whole of Africa will be able to travel freely, do business and access each other’s boundaries freely.

“When there’s no conflict, there’s security, when there’s security, there’s wealth; trade is the basis for making sure you’re united.”

“Similarly, make no mistake, anything you divide is weak; don’t allow yourselves to be divided, remain united, because together you’re stronger.

“My advice, mobilize yourselves and dominate the continent as the true big brothers of Africa; embrace unity for peace, embrace peace for development, be your brother’s keeper,” Alhaji Bamanga Tukur advised Nigerian youth.

Also speaking, former Senate Minority Leader, Senator Godswill Akpabio, described Omo-Agege as a patriotic Nigerian who believes in loyalty to party and constituted authority.

While thanking President Muhammadu Buhari for finding Omo-Agege worthy of being elected, Akpabio said the South-South region was proud to have him as one of the presiding officers of the National Assembly.

He described Omo-Agege’s emergence as “a clear indication that what God has ordained to happen cannot be stopped by any plot of man.”

Akpabio also called on the Deputy President of the Senate to ensure that the appointment of committee chairmen in the Senate was evenly spread among all geopolitical zones in the country.

“Put your eyes on the appointments; don’t allow the appointment of committee chairmen to be one-sided. I want you to work towards ensuring that everyone is carried along; committee chairmanship should not go to only one section of the country”.