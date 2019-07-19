Myles, Tinny Entertainment New Act, Set to Release ‘Tete’

Mary Nnah

Following his announcement as a new signee of Tinny Entertainment recently, Afro-pop singer, Myles, originally known as Olawale Micheal Ogunleye, gave a feel of what is to be expected from him with the release of his debut single, “Tete”, which is now on YouTube.

The new act who is set to release his first official single under Tinny Entertainment soon, believes his sound would be set apart from other Afro-pop singers because of the unique content, message and delivery he puts into his songs.

Tinny Entertainment boss, Timilehin Arokodare has announced the signing of a new upcoming act, Myles to his award winning record label, Tinny Entertainment. He made this known last Friday via messages on his label’s social media pages.

“Myles is an incredibly gifted artist who brings a lot of talent, hard work and innovation to the afro beats sound”, he said.

Arokodare who noted further that his company is excited about the future of Nigerian music, added, “we are confident that Myles is one of the talented acts to carry this flag. Please watch this space, his music drops next”

‘TETE’ is an afro fusion track with sing along lyrics by the Tinny New artist ‘Myles. It was produced by popular music producer Qasebeatz and also mixed and mastered by Syn X

Born Olawale Micheal Ogunleye, Myles, is a Nigerian singer and songwriter born in Ogba, Lagos in 1994. He is an indigene of Supare Akoko-South in Ondo State. At the age of 9, he discovered his flair for music and nurtured his passion for music until he was a teenager and began his music journey as a rapper. The artiste draws his inspiration from great rappers like Lil’ Wayne.

In 2010, Myles made the decision to pursue music as a singer and not as a rapper. He believed he was better at singing and writing songs than he was as a rapper. He describes his music genre as Afro-pop but he can easily delve into the genres of R ‘n’ B, dancehall, reggae and many more.