Katsina Farmers Berate FG over Lack of Farm Inputs

By Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Katsina State Chapter of the All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN) yesterday lambasted the federal government over untimely release of fertilizers and other farming inputs to Nigerian farmers.

The association stated that the success of the federal government’s quest to diversify the country’s economy from the oil sector depended largely on the supply of farming inputs and implements to farmers on timely basis.

Speaking in an interview with THISDAY, the Katsina State Chairman of AFAN, Alhaji Ya’u Umar, said any government that want to succeed in agriculture must prioritise timely release of farming inputs to its farmers.

He said: “How can you ask someone to go back to the farm without assistance? If the federal government really wanted us to go back to the farm, it must subsidise the cost of fertilizer and other farming inputs.”