European-American University Honours Okonmah with Doctorate Degree

Okpuzor Ezekiel

In recognition of his hard work, the European-American University Commonwealth of Dominica African Regional Operations, has awarded Dr. Steve Okonmah with a Doctorate Degree.

The event was held in CNIT Lome Togo, Confederation Nationale Dos Travailleurs recently at

the European-American University Commonwealth of Dominica African Regional Operations.

Having fully studied the impressive work experience and achievements of Okonmah for his achievements and outstanding roles in leadership, they honoured him with the prestigious Award of Doctor of Science (D.Sc Hons) in National Resources Control, Security and Management.

According to European-American University, Okonmah is a goal-getter and diligent in his security service, adding that he is an outstanding achiever and a hardcore paramilitary officer of great reckoning whose commitment to duty is typified by his resilience on achieving results.

Okonmah was born into the family of Chief James and Lolo Justina Okonmah of Ibusa in Oshimili North LGA of Delta State.

He grew up with his family in Ado-Ekiti the capital of Ekiti State. As a young man, he attended various institutions among which was St. Thomas Teachers College, he was also a pioneer student Of College Education Agbor and Lagos State University when he graduated as a Public Administrator.

He worked as a teacher in primary and secondary school before joining the Nigeria Customs Service in 1992. He has served in various units of the service ranging from enforcement, revenue to investigation. He became popular as a public relations officer in various commands of the service.

Currently, Okonmah is currently in the Investigation Unit of the service in the Customs Headquarters, Abuja.