Supreme Court Constitutes Two Panels to Hear Vacation Appeals

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Spreme Court has set up two panels, comprising of five justices each to attend to appeals that may likely get to the apex court during the annual vacation, which marks the end of 2018/2019 legal year.

This development arose from the numerous appeals on election related matters that have been streaming to the court since the conduct of the 2019 general election, a statement by the Director of Press and Information Festus Akande has said.

“The annual vacation will commence on Monday, July 22, 2019, but the court has constituted two panels that will be sitting during the holiday period in order to see that all election-related matters are dealt with.

“In view of this development, all parties involved will be contacted through hearing notices,” the statement read.