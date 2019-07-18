Nosak Group, LFTZDC Seal Deal on Free Zone Enterprise

As part of efforts to expand its business operations and increase contribution to the nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), the management of Nosak Group has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Lekki Free Zone Development Company (LFTZDC) to invest in the Free Zone Enterprise (FZE).

The Chairman, Nosak Group, Dr. Toni Ogunbor, while speaking shortly after the signing of the agreement said, “this is to enable the business create new jobs, expand its investments to boost operations, develop new markets via exportation and generate foreign earnings for the country.”

Explaining further, a statement quoted Ogunbor to have added: “Our quest for continuous expansion is the driving force as we venture into this partnership with the Lekki Free Zone authorities.”

He continued that the readily available market in the sub region influenced the initiative for expansion into the Free Zone.

In his remarks, the Managing Director, LFTZDC, Xigong Huang congratulated the Nosak Group team for the feat, stating their commitment to assist the Group in securing the necessary approval of the project in the Zone.

“We are particularly excited to have Nosak Group establish operations at the Free Zone. This speaks volume as we are open to support the Group to develop their interest in setting up their business and we are confident that there is a ready market for the products to thrive as we look forward to also seeing the product exported to other countries,” Huang said.

The management of the Group has pledged to comply with all registration procedures and relevant regulations within the Lekki Free Zone to ensure a hitch free process.