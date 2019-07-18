Kidnappings: Obaseki, Nigerian Air Force set to partner on periodic aerial surveillance

Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has firmed up talks with the Nigerian Air Force to assist his administration with periodic air surveillance to check the activities of kidnappers in parts of the state.

According to Obaseki, the planned collaboration was informed by the equipment in the strategic operations unit of the Air Force, which he said would be useful to the state’s security architecture.

The governor who received the new Commander, 107 Air Maritime Group, Nigerian Air Force Base Benin, Group Captain Nasiru Saidu, during a courtesy visit to Government House, assured of his administration’s readiness to support the operations of the Air Force.

Obaseki said: “I spoke with the Chief of Air Staff, soliciting his support to curb the current rate of kidnapping in the state.

“As a government we have continued to invest in infrastructure such as the night landing facility installed at the Benin Airport which your men are helping us to secure.”

He assured the new commander that he would look into their request for Certificate of Occupancy for their landed property and see ways to intervene in the property under dispute.

The governor noted that the proposed comprehensive school and medical facility to be established by the Air Force would be for the benefit of Edo residents.

He added: “We will help to make sure the school is set up and we are keen on building one of your flagship hospitals here in Edo State to complement our medical ecosystem.”

Earlier, Group Captain Nasiru Saidu, who replaced Wing Commander Fatai Ganiyu, promised to deepen collaborations with other security agencies to check activities of criminals in the state, and sought the help of the governor in resolving disputes surrounding their landed properties.