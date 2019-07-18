Google Begins Certification Training for Digital Marketers

Google has introduced a certification training road show for digital marketing agencies based in West Africa. The training, which kicked off last week in Lagos, at an event attended by some 400 marketers, attracted participants that ranged from digital planners, strategists and account managers and each was equipped with the tools needed to develop their expertise and capabilities on the Google Ads platform.

Subsequent Google certification training sessions for digital marketers are scheduled in Accra, Ghana today as well as in Abuja, Nigeria, at a date soon to be confirmed.

The bootcamp for digital marketers aims to equip participants with the fundamentals of performance and brand marketing, using the Google Ads platform to drive better performance and results for their clients’ portfolios. Topics covered include, Shaping a Search Strategy for your advertiser:Mobile; Measurement principles; Shaping a video strategy for advertiser: Video Formats and Shaping a Search Strategy for advertiser: Creative Excellence; among others.

With worldwide digital ad spend predicted to reach more than $375 billion by 2021, digital marketers are positioned at the core of any business that needs to stand out from the clutter in a fast-moving digital world.

Google Partners Lead in Nigeria, Tolulope Akinyele, said: “Digital marketers need to be equipped to develop cutting-edge strategies to take their client’s businesses to the next level in this post-digital era.”

Eligible agencies will receive Google Ads certification, as well as access to our agency growth programmes,” Akinyele added, noting that in addition to training on the Google Ads solution and platform, digital marketers and agencies will obtain Google certification and access to the Google agency community. For agencies, she said: “Certification means they can demonstrate that Google recognises them as experts. The training part-qualifies them to become Google partner agencies and earn the Google partner badge.”

Google advised interested agencies that were unable to attend the program, to hook up with it go through the certification process online.