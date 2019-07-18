Buhari Approves New Portrait

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved a new official portrait for display in all public offices, buildings and for other legitimate purposes.

A statement issued last night by the Permanent Secretary, General Services Office, Olusegun Adekunle, on behalf of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, enjoined all ministries, departments, agencies (MDAs) of government, sub-national entities, businesses and the public to obtain soft copy of the portrait from the Office of the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Information and Culture, Abuja or the Office of the Director (Information), Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

Also, sample copy of the new official portrait can be viewed and downloaded on the official website of the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation on www.osgf.gov.ng.