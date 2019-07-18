Absence of Ministers Won’t Delay Budget, Says Lawan

Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja

The Senate President, Dr. Ahmad Lawan, has urged Nigerians not to worry about the early presentation of the 2020 budget because there are no ministers, saying it is not actually ministers who prepare budgets but civil servants.

Answering questions from journalists at the State House, Abuja, after a closed-door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari and the Speaker of House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, the Senate President said the decision to pass the budget in December is still achievable if the executive presents the budget in September.

“I think there is nothing to worry us deeply. The budget itself is normally prepared by civil servants. The permanent secretaries superintend and the directors will work most of the time. I believe that we are still on course and I believe both the executive and the legislature are on the same page on this. We are prepared and determined to pass the budget by the first and second week of December by the grace of God, provided it is presented to us end of September,” he said.

He said they were in the State House to discuss security matters and other issues bordering on economy and good governance.

According to him, the National Assembly will collaborate with the executive to improve the current situations in the country.

“What we have discussed are those things that will ensure that the people of Nigeria are better protected, the economy of Nigeria performs better to the inclusion of everyone in the country, that governance generally is set to achieve the set targets of providing security and welfare for Nigerians.

“We are going to collaborate and cooperate with the executive arm of government, work together to ensure we find better approaches, improve paradigm to ensure we improve the current situation is addressed appropriately,” Lawan explained.