120 SMEs for UBA Marketplace

The United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc is set to host over 20,000 visitors, 120 small and medium enterprises and leading private and public sector players across Africa, at its entrepreneurial fair tagged #theUBAmarketplace2019 that will hold in Abuja.

The event, which would be held on July 26th and 27th 2019, on the sideline of the Tony Elumelu Entrepreneurship Forum, a gathering of the entrepreneurship ecosystem in Africa, would host businesses and business owners in various industries including food, fashion, beauty, home/interior and gadgets.

The event would offer plenary sessions and discussions on the small and medium scale enterprises (SMEs) sector and the relevance of financing. The plenary sessions would highlight entertainment and music industries.

Likewise, fashion, a big cultural and revenue attraction on the continent, will be showcased with the designs of 10 leading African labels.

A statement from the bank quoted the Group Managing Director, UBA, Kennedy Uzoka, to have said: “UBA has always been at the forefront of entrepreneurship across Africa, undertaking many projects aimed at contributing to supporting Africa’s growth and economic integration.

“The birth of the UBAmarketplace and this entrepreneurial fair is a testament to our commitment to African SMEs.”

Uzoka, added that with the fair, UBA seeks to touch base with small business owners while positively affecting the lives of entrepreneurs doing business in its countries of operations and beyond.