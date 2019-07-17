UFOT Chairs NESG COMMITTEE

The Group Managing Director of SO&U, Mr. Udeme Ufot has been appointed sector Co-Chair of the Steering Committee of the Tourism, Hospitality, Entertainment, Creative and Sports Policy Commission (THECS) of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG).

The Steering Committee was inaugurated at the NESG Secretariat recently, with Mr. Olusade Adesola, Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Youth & Sports Development as the Public Sector Co-Chair.

Membership of the Committee cuts across professionals, regulators and technocrats in various sectors, who are being charged with elevating the performance of this thematic sector to the level of a major contributor to Nigeria’s economic transformation and sustainable development.

According to Ufot, “The sector has huge potential for the development and growth of SMEs by harnessing the talents and passions of Nigerians into enterprises that can create employment for millions and contribute significantly to our GDP.

“Nigerians are highly talented in sports, entertainment and the creative industries, while our tourism potential remains largely untapped. This offers opportunity for the emergence of a multi-trillion-naira sector that can contribute significantly towards transforming the Nigerian economy”.

The Policy Commission Steering Committees of the NESG has responsibility for piloting the affairs of the think tank under different thematic sectors.

The NESG is a not for profit, private sector led advocacy think tank group founded over 25 years ago and it engages government, private sector and civil society in key development issues and economic policy in Nigeria.