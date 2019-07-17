U16 Basketball Stars Visit NBA, Aspire Academy in Senegal

It was fun and a life changing experience as Nigeria’s national U-16 boys to the recently concluded FIBA Africa Basketball Championship in Cape Verde were taken through a facility tour of the NBA and Aspire Academy in Dakar during a 14-hour stopover in the West African nation.

The team and technical crew were shown the world-class facilities that has trained and nurtured stars not just in basketball but sports in general with the young lads also setting their eyes on achieving such heights.

The boys also had the opportunity of meeting two Nigerian players Timothy Ighoefe and Chukwudalu Egbeogu currently horning their skills in the NBA academy with the academy also boasting of other Nigerians Joshua Ojianuwa and Oluwatobi Samuel on their roster.

Timothy Ighoefe who recently committed his college loyalty to Georgetown University in the USA has told the boys to keep their heads high, work hard and be disciplined so as to be able to achieve their goals.

He also encouraged them to be proud of the result they achieved at the recently concluded Africa U16 championship in Cape Verde revealing that they ended up achieving a lot despite the short time they had to prepare.

Captain of the Nigerian team Bormini Dennis has appreciated the opportunity of meeting with Nigerian Basketball players who have achieved the heights they want to get to also expressing his delights at seeing such a massive facility.