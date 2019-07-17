Two Persons Fear Killed in Ondo Communal Land Dispute

James Sowole in Akure

Two persons were feared killed and not less than four houses and three cars burnt in a communal land dispute between Ikale community in Okitipupa Local Government Area and Araromi Obu in Odigbo Local Government Area all in Ondo State.

The two communities had been at logger heads with each other over land which led to the institution of suit at the high court by the Araromi Obu community.

However, an Akure high court had in its judgment ruled in favour the Ikale community on the disputed land which made the Araromi Obu to approach the Court of Appeal also in Akure.

A source said the clash occurred yesterday when youths of Ikale were trying to enforce the judgment of the Akure high court that ceded the land to their community.

According to the source, no fewer than six people were seriously injured while two persons were feared dead during the attack.

He explained that no fewer than four houses and two cars belonging to the people of Araromi Obu were burnt at Ago Alaye village.

The source explained that the Ikale people have been allegedly threatening to forcefully take back the land after the court injunction which favoured them despite the appeal filed by the Araromi Obu community

He said those injured in the attack had been transferred to an undisclosed hospital in Ondo as the Comprehensive Health Centre in the community could not handle the situation.

Before the yesterday’s attack, people of Araromi Obu had raised the alarm over the invasion of the disputed land by the Ikale people, harvesting farmers’ crops despite filing an appeal to challenge the ruling of the lower court.

The state Police Public Relations Officers (PPRO), Mr. Femi Joseph, who confirmed the development, said mobile policemen had been drafted to the community to restore peace in the area.

According to him, apart from the mobile policeman team, other policemen from the Okitipupa Area Command have also been drafted to the area to complement the team.

He said: “I am aware that the was a fight in the area, but we have drafted our men to the area to restore normalcy. Some people have been arrested by our men in connection with the crisis.

“We have been able to restore peace in the community while the command has also begun investigation.”