e-Registration Will Check Illegal Migration, Says Niger SSG

Laleye Dipo in Minna

The Secretary to the Government of Niger State Alhaji Ahmed Ibrahim Matane has said that the biometric documentation of all migrants in the country will help to check the influx of illegal migrants into Nigeria and consequently improve the nation’s security.

President Muhammadu Buhari recently in Abuja launched the biometric data capturing of all foreigners in Nigeria an exercise which will last six months.

Exchanging views with the new Comptroller of Immigration in the state Alhaji Mamman Ango who paid him a courtesy visit in his office on Wednesday, Ahmed Matane said the data capturing exercise would also assist to monitor the activities of all migrants in the country.

The government scribe expressed optimism that the e-registration would “enhance national security, aid internal monitoring and integration”.

Alhaji Ahmed Matane said “despite the security challenges that is bedeviling the country, Niger State has remained the most peaceful State in the country” attributing this to what he described as “the good governance embarked upon since the inception of the present administration”.

He noted that “unity, peace and security remain vital ingredients for Progress and Development of any nation” as such “there is the need for people to live peacefully with one another so as to achieve the set goals”.

In his remarks, the Comptroller Alhaji Mamman Ango rejoiced with the government scribe over his appointment and challenged him to bring his vast experience to bare in the governance of the state.

Alhaji Mamman Ango disclosed that the Federal Government had directed all foreigners in the country to register with the Nigerian Immigration Service within six months under the migrant e-registration programme.

According to him the migrants e-registration exercise launched last on Friday by President Muhammadu Buhari would be conducted throughout the country and therefore solicited the support of the State Government towards ensuring the success of the exercise.

He enjoined the State Government to mobilize expatriates working with the Government so that when the exercise commenced they would be the first to be captured.