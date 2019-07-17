Change Nigeria’s Battered Image, Moghalu, Yayale, Ribadu Charge Youths

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

Former presidential aspirant and former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Kingsley Moghalu has expressed concern that the country has been devalued by men and women who lack values, vision and purpose.

He the country can only change for the better if the younger generation strive to change the statusquo and recover the nation’s battered image through hard work, diligence and patriotism.

He stated this in Abuja, during the graduation ceremony and end of the 2018/2019 school year of the Pace Setters Academy, where 66 graduated from kindergarten, 98 from primary and 95 from college.

While urging the graduands never to give up on the country, despite being disappointed by the older generation, he said although his party, Young Progressives Party (YPP) did not win the 2019 general elections, it was able to win the hearts of millions of Nigerians.

He described leadership as the ability to mobilise, have a vision and inspire, as well as the ability to take people from one place to a better one, adding that it is not about title but making an impact.

“We live in a country where most intelligent youths like you don’t want to go into politics because they see politics as dirty. I was also thinking that way until I became born again. When the time comes during the next elections, make sure you get registered and vote in men and women of vision and integrity, irrespective of party affiliation.

“As you go into college and the world, hold fast to your values. Nigeria has been devalued by men and women who have no values. You have to strive to be men and women of purpose. Nigeria will rise one day and your generation will lead the change,” Moghalu said.

In a goodwill message, the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. Yayale Ahmed said there has been lack of sincerity in the affairs of the nation and stressed the need to guarantee the future of the younger generation.

He advised the graduands that in their dealings with the wider world, they must exhibit integrity and must be morally upright.

In his speech, a former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr. Nuhu Ribadu said he looks forward to a time when children of bandits and other social misfits will be able to access quality education in order to move the country forward.

“I hope and look forward to the time when children of bandits and those making life difficult for us will be able to attend this type of school. But the question is how can this be possible?”