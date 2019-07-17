Buy into Sokoto Extractive Industries, Tambuwal Urges UK Investors

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

The Sokoto State Governor Aminu waziri Tambuwal has urged investors from the United Kingdom to buy into the state’s extractive industries.

The governor made the plea Wednesday while receiving the British Higher Commissioner in Nigeria Catriona Laing who paid him a courtesy visit at the Government House, Sokoto.

Tambuwal expressed optimism that the partnership between UK and Sokoto State would go a long way in extracting all the reserves the state is endowed with.

He therefore stressed the need for more engagement between the state and the British government for the attainment of the set objectives.

Tambuwal also assured the high commissioner that the state government is making continuous efforts towards maintaining security in the state.

He said he hoped that the British government would continue to support the federal government to ensure adequate security in the country.

The governor told the higher commissioner that contact is being made between the state government and British investors for the establishment of a shoe making company in the state.

Earlier, the British Higher Commissioner Laing described Sokoto as an important partner, adding that she was in the state to deepen and strengthen the strong British-Nigeria relations.

She said that ties between the two countries would be further strengthened especially in the areas of economy and security.