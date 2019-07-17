Assets Declaration: PDP, Atiku Hail Makinde for Fulfilling Electoral Promise

• Party consoles Makarfi over father’s death

Chuks Okocha in Abuja and John Shiklam in Kaduna

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate in the 2019 election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, yesterday commended the decision of the Governor of Oyo State, Mr. Seyi Makinde, to declare his assets public in line with his electioneering promise.

The party in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, noted that such voluntary decision further demonstrates Makinde’s commitment to transparency and good governance, for which the people of Oyo State voted massively for him in the March 9, 2019, governorship election.

The party also commended the governor for refusing to repudiate the promises he made in the heat of elections, “which is an uncommon act of fidelity in our clime.”

It said it is assured that this stance would further endear him to the people of Oyo State as well as showcase PDP as a party whose members make their words their bond.

In this regard, Ologbondiyan said: “The PDP is in no doubt as to Makinde’s commitment and ability to deliver good governance and the much-expected development to the people of his state.

“The PDP also encourages leaders at all levels to strive to remain faithful to promises they might have made in the course of electioneering.”

Meanwhile, the party also condoled with the former Chairman of the National Caretaker Committee of the party, Senator Ahmed Mohammed Makarfi, over the death of his father, Malam Muhammad Makarfi.

Family sources said the deceased died yesterday following an age-related illness.

Also confirming the incident, a former spokesman to Makarfi, Muktar Sirajo, said the remains of the senior Makarfi would be laid to rest yesterday in Makarfi town, headquarters of Makarfi Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The former governor of the state, who is said to be out of the country, is expected to be back home for the burial.

According to a statement issued by Ologbondiyan, PDP said it is deeply saddened by the news of the passing of Malam Makarfi, “a devoted statesman and devout Muslim, who dedicated his life to the service of God, stability and growth of our dear country and the good of humanity.

“Though we intensely mourn, the PDP draws solace in the fact that senior Makarfi lived a fulfilled life and bequeathed to our country an outstanding patriot in Senator Makarfi.

“Senator Makarfi’s commitment to national development as Governor of Kaduna State, senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as well as the sacrifices he made in stabilising and repositioning our party during its trying time speak volume of the lessons he must have received from his father.

“The PDP therefore condoles with the entire Makarfi family and prays that the Almighty God would grant them and their loved ones the fortitude to bear this huge loss.”

On his part, Atiku yesterday commended Makinde for openly fulfilling his electoral pledge of making his assets declaration public.

The governor, Atiku said in a statement, “by this action, demonstrates that integrity is not a mere lip homage but a consistent course of action of an individual as they promised.”

Atiku also commended the governor for his forthrightness as he expressed his support for him and his administration to deliver good governance in the Pace Setter state.

Makinde had hit the ground running after his swearing in as governor with ground breaking policies that seek to frontally address the problems of corruption in public and private sectors and also in advancing the access to universal basic education. These are programmes to which the PDP said it’s heartily committed.

The former vice president said he is particularly proud of Makinde because his action as the only elected public official so far to so publicly declare his assets speaks eloquently to the maxim of leadership by example.