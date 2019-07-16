Spotlight Africa Set to Honour 150 LAWMA Women Sweepers

Fadekemi Ajakaiye

Spotlight African Network, a non-profit organisation is set to honour 150 LAWMA female sweepers by the month.

This was stated at a press conference and unveiling of brand ambassadors, held in Lagos recently.

The Convener, Spotlight African Network, Barr. Nonye Mike-Nnaji stated that the organisation is set up to foster, advocate, inspire, empower and invest in the human capital of diverse groups and communities in Africa.

“Our sole aim is to birth the continent where every individual can live out to their fullest potential through a power network of varied human investment,” she said.

“We started our work in Jos in 2007 where we ran various leadership programs for public and private high schools. We continue to scale up our reach and have recorded impactful results over the years to over 30,000 people,” she stated.

She stated that the theme for 2019 edition is “Women Making a Difference Community Service Leadership Awards.” Spotlight Africa in partnership with LAWMA is recognising 150 diligent and devoted Lagos Female Street Sweepers including the street sweepers who have lost their lives on duty. These women in their everyday work have exceeded all expectations and are worthy of our applause.

The objective of this event is to celebrate the women who are making a difference by keeping our highways and communities clean and to carefully put in place long lasting sustainability plans that continues to guarantee their safety, growth and impact in society, she said.

She stated that this is considered an inspirational award event; a joint initiative that awards, rewards, motivates and inspires women who through their mundane work have shown incredible dedication and excellent leadership. Most of all, every morning on the streets of Lagos; they preach one message – DIGNITY IN LABOUR

The event which is scheduled to hold later this month, will bring together over 150 select women who have stood out in their day to day lives as ‘sweepers’ to be inspired, trained and rewarded.

The MD LAWMA, Mr. Ola Oresanya, expressed his appreciation to the kind gesture of the organisation, stating that the sweeping programme itself is a poverty eradication initiative of Lagos state.

He stated that these sweepers are the unsung heroes who respond to accidents, suicides, eye witness reports, etc and their presence keeps a lot of people off the street and off crime.