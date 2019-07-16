Ortom Appoints Ayabam BIRS Chairman

George Okoh in Makurdi

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has announced the appointment of Mr. Andrew Ayabam as the acting Chairman of the state Internal Revenue Service (BIRS). Ayabam, according to a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to governor, Terver Akase, will take over from Terzungwe Atser, who was appointed by Ortom in 2018.

Until his appointment, Ayabam was a Zonal Director of Taxes with the Federal Inland Revenue services (FIRS) covering Benue, Niger and Kaduna States.

He was first appointed as chairman of BIRS in 2010 by the then Governor of the state, Gabriel Suswam, and brought lots of innovation in the management and remittance of revenue generation in the state.