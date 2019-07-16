LAAC Holds Conference on Investment  in Aviation Sector Tomorrow 

Chinedu Ezs

Tomorrow, investors, Captains of industries, stakeholders, professionals will gather in their hundreds to set a direction for the aviation subsector as the the League of Airports and Aviation Correspondents (LAAC) holds its 23rd Annual Conference.

The Conference, which holds at Radisson Blu Hotel, GRA, Ikeja, Lagos for the 23rd year running with theme: Boosting Aviation Investment through policy will have in attendance the creme de la creme of the aviation subsector and they will brainstorm to chart a path for the survival and sustenance of the industry.

Chairman of the occasion, Alhaji Muneer Bankole says he expects this year’s edition to be thought provoking as well as open doors for better synergy and understanding between the public and private sectors within the industry and how that can bring about better investment.

Already, President of African Business Aviation Association (AfBAA) and Chief Executive Officer of African Aviation Services Limited, Mr. Nick Fadugba, has confirmed participation and so has Barrister Allen Onyema, the Chairman of Air Peace who will set the tone for the direction of the discussions at the event.

Two papers will be delivered at the event, with former Director-General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Dr Harold Demuren functioning as the Lead Speaker sharing his wealth of experience after years of serving in both public and private sectors of the aviation industry.

Chief Executive of Topbrass Aviation limited, Captain Roland Iyayi will be delivering the second paper

The League has also announced that Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) will form the panel of discussants at its forthcoming conference with Rector of the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT), Zaria, Capt. Abdulsalami Muhammed as moderator.

Capt. Muhammed, would moderate, while Capt. Hamisu Yadudu, the Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and Engr. Akin Olateru, Commissioner, Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) would be part of the panelists.

Other panlelists are Capt. Muhtar Usman, the Director of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and Capt. Fola Akinkuotu, the Managing Director, Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) in what is expected to be one of the top notch conferences of 2019.other major players and airline operators expected to participate in this conference include Capt. Dapo Oyeleke, Managing Director, Bristow Helicopters, Mr. Jacky Hathiramani, Managing Director, Dana Airlines, Capt Ado Sanusi, Managing Director, Aero, amongst others.