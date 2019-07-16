Gunmen Kidnap LG Chairman’s Wife in Niger

Laleye Dipo in Minna

Gunmen have kidnapped the wife of the acting Chairman and Director of Personnel Management of Paikoro Local Government Area of Niger State, Hajia Suaiba Sani Balarabe.

The husband of the victim is also believed to be the younger brother of Alhaji Ibrahim Balarabe, the newly appointed Chief of Staff to Governor Abubakar Sani Bello.

Also kidnapped by the gunmen was the wife of the Manager of Crystal Talc Nigeria Limited, Kagara, a firm owned by the late Brigadier General Danstoho Mohammed.

According to THISDAY sources, the gunmen stormed the Shagari low cost housing estate, Kagara where the two women were residing with other members of their families and started shooting sporadically into the air to instill fears into the residents of the estate.

Hajia Balarabe, whose husband was said to be away when the incident happened, reportedly hid herself in the toilet of her house from where the kidnappers found her.

The other woman, whose name has not been made known, was kidnapped in lieu of her little daughter, it was gathered.

A family source told THISDAY that the kidnappers had contacted the husband of one of the kidnapped women telling him that it was actually him they were after.

According to the source, the kidnappers asked the acting local government chairman to provide N100 million before his wife could be released.

When contacted, the state Police Command Public Relations Officer, DSP Muhammad Abubakar confirmed the story.

Abubakar said the state police command had despatched the Divisional Police Officer in charge of Rafi Local Government and men of the Special Tactical Command to go after the kidnappers, assuring the people that “very soon we will get the victims released”.