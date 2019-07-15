Oyo- Ita: Poor Working Environment Killing Employees’ Morale

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The Head of Civil Service of the Federation ((HoS), Mrs Winifred Oyo –Ita, has said non-conducive working environment, inadequate office equipment and low power supply were affecting workers’ morale.

These, he said were reasons for the continued low output in the Federal Civil Service.

Oyo- Ita, made this disclosure at the launch of Culture Change Diagnostic Survey Report, which was produced by Culture Change Management Team of the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation.

She said an average Nigerian worker contend with many factors irrespective of age and education, which tend to have a residual effect on their output.

“Prevailing perceptions of Federal Civil Service (FCS) work environment include inadequate office equipment, office space and work tools, non-conducive work environment for employees, including the physically challenged, inadequate sanitary, safety and precautionary facilities, and poor lighting, ventilation and power supply “, Oyo-Ita added.

She noted that the present administration had already mapped out some strategic plans to rehabilitate the deteriorating federal secretariat, as a measure to giving workers a more conducive environment for improved productivity.

The HoS said the Culture Diagnostic Survey Report was part of efforts of her office to identify some of the inhibitions to the productivity expected from civil servants and the needed solutions to them.

She also noted that the cost of maintaining the Federal Secretariats was more than what monthly overhead of her office could handle, while assuring that the rehabilitation work had been captured in 2019 budget of the Ministry of Power Works and Housing.

“On the work environment, we are already working with the Federal Ministry of Power Works and Housing. As the ministry that oversees all the federal secretariats, there is provision for the rehabilitation of the secretariats in 2019 budget of the Ministry.

“The problem with the federal secretariats are really too heavy for monthly overhead spending. So, the Ministry of Power Works and is already working on that “, Oyo-Ita said.