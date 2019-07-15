Nigerian-German Business Association Rebrands, Gets New President

Raheem Akingbolu

The Nigerian-German Chamber of Commerce, formerly known as Nigerian-German Business Association has announced Ms. Onyeche Tifase as its new president. She emerged shortly after the 2019 Annual General Meeting in Lagos. In her brief remarks, Tifase who addressed journalists in company of the Board of Directors thanked her predecessor, Mr. Folabi Esan, for his contributions to the association in various capacities over a period of 18 years. Speaking on the name change, she recalled that members were informed of the proposed change of name from the Nigerian-German Business Association to Nigerian-German Chamber of Commerce in 2O19. “This was in accordance with the growth objectives defined by the Board of Directors. In the course of this AGM, we shall seek a formal ratification of the name change from members.”

She also welcomed Dr. Stefan Traumann, in his new role as Consular General at the German Consulate in Nigeria, who according to her succeeded Dr. Ingo Herbert, who provided tremendous support for the NGBA throughout his tenure in Nigeria. “We are happy to note that Dr Traumann in his short period so far has demonstrated a significant level of commitment to the NGBA as well as the promotion of bilateral trade between Nigeria and Germany.” While giving an overview of the 2018 programmes, she said the NGBA has focused on key operational and strategic initiatives in alignment with organisational objectives.

“Beginning from June 2017, we commenced the process of repositioning the NGBA by improving internal efficiencies, upgrading organisational productivity standards and upscaling overall value proposition for members. Amongst other things, we improved existing platforms for stakeholder engagement and also introduced a variety of innovative and stakeholder impactful programmes.”

The focused objective of these initiatives, she emphasised, “was to provide the foundational support for the transition to a full-fledged Chamber of Commerce. This process is still on-going, and we are optimistic that these initiatives will achieve the desired objectives by providing sustainable value for all stakeholders in Nigeria and Germany.”

She noted that following the expiration of the agreement with Ernst & Young to audit the Association’s financial statements dating back to 2015, the latter reengaged the prestigious firm of Parker Randall Offor as auditors to audit for 2018 financial statement. While assuring of her team’s commitment to the growth and progress of the NGBA, she however appealed for support and cooperation from all and sundry.