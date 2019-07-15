NIBOX Partners SystemSpecs on Financial Inclusion

Emma Okonji

A Multi-platform payment solution provider, NIBOX, said it has gone into partnership with SystemSpecs to extend financial products and services to Nigerians.

The CEO/Founder, NIBOX, Dr. George Manuwuike, made the disclosure at the 2019 Digital PayExpo, which held in Lagos.

The CEO said the banked, underbanked and unbanked would be accessible to the NIBOX’s self-service payment terminals strategically located throughout Nigeria.

He added that accessibility was extended online through its innovative mobile platforms.

Manuwuike, disclosed that services such as federal and state governments payments, electricity recharge token, airtime and data phone top-up, cinema tickets purchase, insurance premium payment, cash transfers and other utility bills, would be accessible on NIBOX touchpoints by the virtue of the partnership.

While speaking on the accessibility of the terminals, Manuwuike said NIBOX already had 55 terminals deployed in Lagos and Abuja, with a planned deployment of additional 500 terminals in Lagos and Abuja by the end of 2019.

He pointed out that transactions could be conducted round-the-clock on the NIBOX terminals using electronic or cash payments.

“We are glad to be collaborating with SystemSpecs to deliver new services to customers.

“Indeed, the value proposition and attainments of the Remita brand are a boost for this partnership and would ultimately be to the advantage of the end-user, who would now have improved access to various services and products across Nigeria.

“This partnership is also in line with our aim of becoming the fastest and most convenient platform for cash payment for broad-based goods and services for public and private sectors,” Manuwuike added.

SystemSpecs’ Divisional Head, Payment Gateway and Infrastructure, Demola Igbalajobi, noted that no country experiences economic growth without the accessibility of financial services; hence, the partnership.

“At SystemSpecs, we understand that access to financial services is key to the development of a strong and efficient financial ecosystem, which facilitates economic growth.

“It is therefore a delight for us to partner with NIBOX to further bring Remita services closer to customers at their point of convenience using NIBOX touchpoints” Igbalajobi said.

Employees Urged to Embrace Organisational Awareness

Hamid Ayodeji

The Managing Director of Jumia Travel, Omolara Adagunodo, has advised Nigerian employees to embrace organisational awareness in order to guarantee personal and career growth.

The Managing Director, made this call recently, in Lagos, at the first edition of the Young Manager’s Summit organised by the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM)

According to her, organisational awareness is about employees having a holistic understanding of their organisation from top to bottom, and being aware of the external forces that impact their organisation.

While speaking on the topic: ‘Harnessing the Power of Organisational Awareness’, Adagunodo said: “Today, we have a lot of employees with an indifferent approach to the happenings at their place of work.

“But as employees and young managers you have to show inquisitiveness and curiosity, identify influencers and get to know them and how they operate, go the extra mile, work hard, play hard, dig deep and fly high.

“Have informal conversations with co-workers and get their perspectives on how things get achieved.

“On the benefits of being organisationally aware; it helps to improve staffing decisions, promotes team building, communication, culture and leadership effectiveness.

“It also ensures that managers understand the strengths and weaknesses of all employees and give them an opportunity to think outside the box and learn new things.”

Also speaking at the event, the Director, Capacity Building, Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM), Jude Iheanacho, reiterated the NIM’s commitment to nurturing the development and growth of young managers. He reeled out initiatives such as the NIM-NYSC partnership that allows corps members to be graduate members of the NIM and the Young Managers Competition to celebrate young competent managers among other initiatives.