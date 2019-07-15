Huawei Launches Y9 Prime Smartphone in Nigeria 

Emma Okonji

The Huawei Consumer Business Group has launched the latest of its Y Series smartphones called the Huawei Y9 Prime 2019.

It is a type of smartphone that caters to the younger generation to realise their true potential.

The Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 packs premium come with latest features and innovations, which include a new and improved display and a revolutionary auto pop-up front camera.

The smartphone device was designed for users who demand the most out of their screens, as the device boasts an all new ultra full view display that is not interrupted by any notches creating a seamless viewing experience.

Sized at a massive 6.59 inches with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 FHD+ and an aspect ratio of 19:5:9, the display is 91 per cent pure screen estate, allowing users to enjoy a display like never before.

Announcing the launch of the device in Lagos, its Country Manager, Mike Zhu said: “It also comes with TUV Rheinland’s certified low blue light eye protection, which helps the screen filters out harmful blue light emissions and intelligently adjusts colour temperature and brightness to protect against eye strain.

“Additionally, when in low light situations, the screen brightness can also be brought down to two nits for a more comfortable viewing experience.”

Public Relations Manager at Huawei, Abiola Fagbayi, said: “The Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 boasts a design style that is divided in to three parts. The upper third houses the triple camera and fingerprint sensor, while the bottom two-thirds has a minimalistic look with a darker hue.”

Speaking on some of its features, Marketing Manager at Huawei. Justina Esechie, said even with its massive 6.59 inch bezel-less display, the Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 remained comfortable to hold and complemented by the overall 3D Arc Design that shines like glass, while still being durable and shatter-resistant, making it both visually appealing and functional.

“While most phones use the bezels and notches to house the front camera and various other sensors, the Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 uses clever and innovative design to hide these sensors, but the front camera position is a sign of Huawei’s innovative technologies.

“Seemingly invisible, the front camera is tucked away and will only appear when needed. Once the camera is turned on and selfie mode is selected, the front camera will pop-up automatically out of the top of the phone.

“Additionally, it also includes an intelligent protective feature that detects free falls and automatically retracts the lens as much as possible.

“Housing a 16MP lens and supported by Huawei’s powerful AI, the Auto Pop-up selfie camera is capable of identifying up to eight scenarios for accurate scene and object recognition. The upgraded AI backlight imaging technology also fixes lighting concerns retaining stunning clarity and colors for stunning selfies. Additionally, users can also enjoy stunning studio effects in their selfies including 3D portrait lighting,” Esechie said.

Other features of the newly launched smartphone, include a 16MP + 8MP + 2MP triple-camera on the back. Both the 16MP primary and 8MP secondary sensors feature a six-lens plastic array (6P) design that reproduces minute details within an image and captures more photons.

As a result, the phone empowers users to recreate scenes in their full complexity, with enhanced image clarity, contrast, and overall quality.

Powered by the Kirin 710F chipset, the phone promises super smooth performance. The Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 would be available for pre-order from 15th, but the smartphone would be available from 22nd July nationwide.