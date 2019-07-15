Guber Candidate Expelled to Save Party from Collapse, Says Sokoto SDP

By Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

The Sokoto State chapter of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) has said that it expelled its governorship candidate in the last general election, Alhaji Mohammed Abubakar Sadiq, in order to save the party from collapse.

In a telephone interview with THISDAY in Sokoto, the interim chairman of the party, Alhaji Malami Kyafe, blamed the party’s misfortune in the 2019 general election in the state on the action of Sadiq.

“The attitude and conduct of Sadiq has brought SDP in Sokoto to a state of disrepute and a clear betrayal of the confidence reposed on him,” he said.

Kyafe added that before the election, Sadiq promised to flag off the gubernatorial, national and state assembly campaigns, a promise he failed to fulfill.

He further explained that as a party leader in the state, Sadiq cheated and abandoned them after the election.

“Immediately after the election, he zoomed back to Abuja without calling the stakeholders in the party to sit and review the performance of the party in the last general election,” he said.

The interim chairman said those who worked for the party as agents in the last elections have not been paid up till now.

“He collected money from national headquarters but he failed to pay those who worked for us during the election. Some of them have reported the matter to human rights in Sokoto,” he said.

Calls made to Sadiq’s phone to respond to the allegations made against were not answered.

Last week, 20 out of 23 local government chairmen of the party expelled Sadiq who was their state chairman and gubernatorial candidate for 2019 election.