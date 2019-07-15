DANA Cup: Siasia’s Plaudits for NDDC Boss over Sponsorship

Former Super Eagles Head Coach and Founder Sia-One Soccer Academy, Samson Siasia, has praised the Managing Director of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Professor Nelson Brambaifa for supporting his players to represent Nigeria at the Dana Cup International Football Competition in Denmark.

Before the intervention of the NDDC chief executive, players of the Sia-One Academy had lost hope of making it to the tournament.

Siasia has worked round the clock to prepare the strong youthful team that is capable of winning the 2019 edition of the competition in Denmark.

He told THISDAY yesterday that 21 players and accompany officials are expected to be issued visas for the trip by the Embassy of Denmark in Abuja latest on Tuesday for them to embark on the trip. The competition is due to commence on July 21, 2019.

“We just can’t thank enough the Managing Director of the NDDC Professor Nelson Brambaifa for coming to our rescue. We had lost hope of making it to represent Nigeria at the Dana Cup in Denmark after all the efforts we had put in preparing the team,” stressed the former Super Eagles gaffer.

Siasia believes that the tournament will be a good one to expose the talents of the young players to foreign scouts and clubs.

“Dana Cup is a big tournament in Europe. It will help expose our players to foreign agents and clubs. Any of them that get signed on will in turn be an opportunity for such players to improve their life and even in future play for the senior national team,” observed the ex international.

Many top players in the world gained recognitions while participating in this tournament a reason why Siasia battled to ensure he is able to secure sponsorship for the selected players.