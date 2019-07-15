Crisis: PDP National Secretariat Takes over Running of Plateau Chapter

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

Following the leadership crisis rocking the Plateau State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the national secretariat of the party says it has taken over the affairs of the party in the state.

The national secretariat has also constituted a committee to look into the leadership crisis while directing the party’s chairman in the North-central Zone, Mr Theophilus Dakashan, to oversee the party’s affairs in the state pending the resolution of the crisis.

In a letter addressed to Dakashan by the National Secretary of PDP, Senator Umaru Ibrahim Tsauri, the national secretariat also warned those laying claim to the party’s leadership in the state to desist from doing so until the committee concludes its assignment.

A former Senate President David Mark is expected to arrive the state this week to meet with stakeholders over the crisis.

The state chapter of the party has been in crisis after the state working committee suspended its chairman, Mr Damishi Sango, and his Deputy, Mr Amos Gombi, having accused the duo of financial misconduct.

The state working committee went further to appoint Mr Chris Hassan, a zonal chairman of the party, to act as the state chairman.

Though Sango had rejected his suspension and claimed innocence of the allegations, the committee stopped recognising him as the chairman, and has transferred loyalty to Hassan thereby creating tension in the party in the state.