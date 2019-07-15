Chidoka Pledges to Raise $30, 000 for Soldiers Killed by Boko Haram

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Former Minister of Aviation, Chief Osita Chidoka, will use his birthday to organise a 48 kilometre charity walk on Thursday, July 18, in Abuja to raise the sum of $30, 000 for the families of soldiers killed in the war against Boko Haram.

Chidoka, in a statement issued by his Media Assistant, Ikechukwu Okafor, said: “I have decided to dedicate my 2019 birthday run/walk to raising money for families of Nigerian military officers and men who lost their lives to the war against Boko Haram in the North East.

“I will cover 48 kilometres that is 48,000 steps, on July 18 for our fallen heroes. I hope to raise $30,000 on my 48th birthday for our brothers and sisters. So let us dip into our collective humanity and show love to those who died that we may live.

“As a man who has been responsible for men under my command I know the pain and sorrow of the families left behind.”

The former Federal Road Safety Commission Corps Marshall called on friends, associates and people of goodwill to join him in the charity run/walk and contribute generously to the fund.

Chidoka said the fallen soldiers cut across the country adding that one of the soldiers was from his community, Obosi. “I appeal to you to donate to this fund, as a start, to help the grieving families. “One of the dead soldiers is from my village (Obosi, in Anambra State) and I know how the family feels,” he said.